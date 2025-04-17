Jin’s First-Ever Solo Tour Has Him Playing Shows Around The Globe

Here’s some news that will make Jin fans very “happy”: the “Running Wild” singer is going on his first-ever solo tour. The #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR (yes, that’s the full name) will visit nine cities around the globe in Korea, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.

The title of the tour is a reference to Jin’s popular Run Jin series on BTS’ official YouTube channel. Here’s more:

As the series comes to a close, Jin expressed his desire to continue connecting with fans by meeting them in person. In this way, the title is also a representation of Jin running to meet ARMY (BTS’ official fandom) around the globe through the upcoming tour.

Ahead of the tour announcement, Jin — who last year greeted his fellow BTS member J-Hope after he was discharged from military service — announced the release date of his second solo album Echo. It arrives on May 16 and “offers Jin’s perspective on universal life experiences, capturing everyday emotions with warmth and sincerity,” according to a press release.

Pre-sale and ticket details for #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR will be released on April 22, but you can check out the dates below now.