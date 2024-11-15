The video for BTS member Jin’s new single “Running Wild” owes a lot of “last man on Earth” narratives like Will Smith’s I Am Legend. Like that esteemed cable classic, the “Running Wild” video finds its protagonist roaming an empty city with his dog, although transferring the action to sunny California and setting it to the upbeat bop certainly change the tone from “horror” to “comedy.” Of course, the video has to introduce some conflict, which it does via a similar twist to the clip for Zedd and Ariana Grande’s 2014 EDM hit “Break Free,” with a deadly meteor shower smashing up the city as Jin and his pup flee for some semblance of safety.

“Running Wild” appears on Jin’s newly released album, Happy, alongside “I’ll Be There,” “Another Level,” “Until It Reaches You,” and “Heart on the Window.” The album’s release makes Jin the final member of the band to drop his solo debut album. It’s meant to be a “genuine, heartwarming gesture that invites listeners to join him on a journey to find happiness, offering them a sense of strength and comfort in their day-to-day lives.”

You can watch the video for “Running Wild” above.

Happy is out now via BigHit. You can find more info here.