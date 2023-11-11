The 2024 Grammy Awards nomination list continues to stir up fierce debates online. These discussions are incredibly sharp in hip-hop spaces, considering the genre celebrated its 50th anniversary in August. Although Drake is the most nominated in the rap categories with a total of four nods (Best Rap Performance, Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Album), artists and fans alike aren’t pleased with what works are being spotlighted.

Yesterday (November 10), Lil Yachty, who was notably absent from the nominees lists, was asked to share his thoughts on the current state of hip-hop. According to Complex, he was frank during Rolling Stones’ Musicians on Musicians event, saying it is in “a terrible state.”

“Hip-hop is in a terrible place. The state of hip-hop right now is a lot of imitation. It’s a lot of quick, low-quality music being put out. It’s a lot less risk-taking, it’s a lot less originality…People are too safe now. Everyone is so safe. I’d rather take the risk than take the L,” Yachty declared to the Brooklyn crowd.

Lil Yachty greatly respects many rap artists, including his longtime friend/collaborator Drake, J. Cole, and Tyler The Creator. But he has been vocal about how the genre is viewed and the limitation placed on rappers, which pushes artists out to regain their creative freedom. Lil Yachty’s latest psychedelic rock-infused album, Let’s Start Here, was his way of breaking out of that music box.