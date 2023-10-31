Lil Yachty has done it all. Rapping, singing, acting, and now podcasting, the Atlanta native built quite an impressive resume. Since launching his podcast, A Safe Place back in June, Yachty, along with his cohost MitchGoneMad has brought in several exciting guests, including Kai Cenat, Arrogant Tae, and Sexyy Red. Earlier today (October 31), the “Drive Me Crazy!” hitmaker teased an upcoming guest on the podcast with an image of a figure in a silhouette, as he does with all the guests. Since then, fans and listeners have been sharing theories as to whom the mystery guest could be.

Will J. Cole be on Lil Yachty’s A Safe Place podcast?

The obscured figure features a person wearing dreadlocks, who also appears to dribbling a basketball. The figure certainly does look like J. Cole. Not to mention, Cole is a basketball player, who has an active contract with the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Back in 2021, Cole also played with the Rwanda-based Patriots Basketball Club in the Basketball Africa League.

Primarily a rapper, Cole has had a promising run of features this year, including Drake’s “First Person Shooter,” which would later earn Cole his first chart-topper on the Billboard Hot 100. Cole and Yachty also collaborated on a song called “The Secret Recipe” earlier this month.

Therefore, it’s not unlikely that the mystery guest is, in fact, Cole.

According to the Instagram post, the new episode will drop at some point tomorrow on YouTube and Podcast streaming platforms.