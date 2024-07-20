Has Cardi B and Joe Budden’s time as foes come to an end? Well, it sure seems like it. During the latest episode of Joe Budden Podcast, Joe issued a formal apology to Cardi B for his past criticisms of her.

On July 18, the “Like What (Freestyle)” rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) Spaces to clapback at Joe’s disappointment in her sophomore album delays. In the audio recording, Cardi made several allegations about Joe while slamming him for “always taking sh*t” about her. Although Joe denied Cardi’s allegations, he decided to apologize for potentially hurting her feelings. In fact, he went on to profess his admiration for Cardi.

“Cardi is on my list of people I’m going to love no matter what,” he said. “If I’ve ever made a joke that’s offended Cardi B, I’m sorry.”

Cardi took to X with a sassy response of her own.

“I got love for you too, Joe,” she wrote. “But you been changing your tone on me real heavy the last 3 years, whether music or personal. Like when I was goin’ through real sh*t with my marriage in December. You went on ya platform and tried to make that about somebody else and what they got going on. I know criticism comes with the territory. But sometimes the narrative y’all decide to go run with be soooooo toxic. It’s all love tho see you soon.”

It looks like Cardi B is sticking to her forgive but never forget motto.