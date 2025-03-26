Joe Budden lets it all hang out on his namesake podcast. But the “Pump It Up” rapper’s neighbors say that free spirit mindset sometimes seeps out of his recording studio.

Back in December, Budden was charged with disorderly lewdness following an incident where his neighbor claimed he was “completely naked” in front of his property. Although the case has seemingly been dismissed, the matter isn’t completely over. According to TMZ, Joe Budden’s Edgewater, New Jersey neighbors John and Yuliya Aksoy have now filed a civil lawsuit against the media mogul.

In documents filed by their attorney Thomas Mirigliano, the couple accused Budden, Joe Budden Podcast co-host Melyssa Ford, and the condo association of colluding in a “campaign of intimidation and retribution.”

The Aksoy say after both filing a formal compliant with the condo association and confronting Budden about “excessive noise” during filmings and weed smoking in common areas they were slandered as racists both on his show and in-person.

Nima Ameri, Budden’s lawyer, doubled down on those allegations. In a statement proved to the outlet, Ameri slammed the Aksoy’s lawsuit as nothing but “a money grab attempt by a person we believe to be a racist.”

A hearing date has not yet been set in the matter.