Why Is Cam’ron Dissing Melyssa Ford From The ‘Joe Budden Podcast?’

For the past few days, podcast hosts Cam’ron and Melyssa Ford have been going back and forth, generating quite a bit of buzz among the fans of both shows as the two millennial favorites unfurl their friction for all the world to see. If you are up on everything that’s happened, here’s a quick refresher.

Who Is Melyssa Ford? Ford, who currently appears as a co-host on The Joe Budden Podcast, started her career much like her co-host and her new rival — in the world of rap. However, where they rose to fame behind the mic, she did so in front of the camera as an in-demand video vixen, appearing in clips from the likes of Jay-Z, Ghostface Killah, Mystikal, Jadakiss, and Usher. In the mid-2010s, after making a run at a film and television career, she made the pivot to podcasting, appearing on the Hollywood Unlocked show until 2020 when she started her own show. She joined the Joe Budden Podcast earlier this year. What Did Melyssa Ford Say About Cam’ron? It was during a recent episode of Joe’s show that Ford started the feud. Responding to Cam’s on-air anecdote about a wild trip to a brothel in the ’90s, Ford wondered aloud, “Is there a distinct possibility that there may have been underage girls in that whore house?” While she was chastised by her co-host, when Cam learned of her comments, he went all the way off. Chiiiile, Melyssa Ford added her two cents to a conversation concerning Camron and Mase running a train on a girl in a whore house: “Is there a distinct possibility that there may have been underage girls in that whore house?” Damn, what level Melyssa on? Why this ain’t get… pic.twitter.com/5Ua61t3Wq7 — Mílagro (@MobzWorld) December 3, 2023