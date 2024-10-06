Whether you know him as a YouTube prankster or humorous rapper, Uproxx cover star DDG doesn’t find anything funny about his split from Halle Bailey. On October 3, the “Way Too Petty” musician announced that after two years together, he and Bailey had officially broken up and would “remain best friends” as they raise their son, Halo.
While many fans still question the validity of DDG’s announcement, given his past antics, Joe Budden expressed his excitement about the news. So, yesterday (October 5), DDG took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam the rapper-turned-podcaster.
“‘Pump It Up’ went gold after 20 years u old b*tch,” he wrote. “Joe Budden, I’m on u 🫵🏽.”
He continued, writing: “N**** got 30 years MAX of life left and speaking on a relationship of people the same age as your son you ain’t take care of. I hope u forget to take your magnesium pills today u old b*tch, Joe Budden 🫵🏽.”
DDG also sent a message out to other men with negative opinions about him. “I don’t be tripping bout the girls saying sh*t cuz I’m used to it,” he wrote. “It’s all love. But you n****s wit platforms gonna get a response fasho.”
So, what did Joe Budden said to earn such a fiery response from DDG. During a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast (viewable here), he joked about being happy for the split so he won’t see DDG’s name anymore. Read Joe Budden’s commentary below.
The question to my distinguished panel is a question that I’ve been asking myself for quite some time. Who the f*ck is DDG? And why am I supposed to care about his thoughts on anything?… I’m very happy that they have broken up so I don’t have to keep seeing this n****s’ name attached to this girl’s name when I don’t know his for nothing as the standalone. And for me, it’s important to know people based on their own name, merit, and what they have done. I don’t even know enough about her. Like, I’m not her demo either. But every time I see his name, it’s attached to hers, and it is typically in some type of clout chaser fashion. So, that makes me look at him a different way. And hopefully I get to look at him a lot less now that they’ve broken up.