Whether you know him as a YouTube prankster or humorous rapper, Uproxx cover star DDG doesn’t find anything funny about his split from Halle Bailey. On October 3, the “Way Too Petty” musician announced that after two years together, he and Bailey had officially broken up and would “remain best friends” as they raise their son, Halo.

While many fans still question the validity of DDG’s announcement, given his past antics, Joe Budden expressed his excitement about the news. So, yesterday (October 5), DDG took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam the rapper-turned-podcaster.

“‘Pump It Up’ went gold after 20 years u old b*tch,” he wrote. “Joe Budden, I’m on u 🫵🏽.”

He continued, writing: “N**** got 30 years MAX of life left and speaking on a relationship of people the same age as your son you ain’t take care of. I hope u forget to take your magnesium pills today u old b*tch, Joe Budden 🫵🏽.”

DDG also sent a message out to other men with negative opinions about him. “I don’t be tripping bout the girls saying sh*t cuz I’m used to it,” he wrote. “It’s all love. But you n****s wit platforms gonna get a response fasho.”

So, what did Joe Budden said to earn such a fiery response from DDG. During a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast (viewable here), he joked about being happy for the split so he won’t see DDG’s name anymore. Read Joe Budden’s commentary below.