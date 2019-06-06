Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The recent ending of Game Of Thrones was a sad affair for many people, as the HBO program is often considered one of the greatest TV shows ever, and it had a broad impact on culture as a whole during its time on the air. Joe Jonas has a particularly strong connection to the show, since his wife Sophie Turner was one of its stars. Well, the Jonas Brothers are the subject of a new Harper’s Bazaar feature, and during the photo shoot, they filmed a hilarious sketch that reveals just how distraught Joe has really been since the Game Of Thrones finale.

The video starts with them explaining what they’re up to, but when Kevin makes a Game Of Thrones reference, that’s enough to send Joe into a pit of despair. For the rest of the shoot, Joe mopes around the set, and Nick and Kevin try their best to get him out of his funk.

Thanks for having us on the first ever Men’s Digital Cover @harpersbazaarus 🔥 https://t.co/bakwRwgEL9 pic.twitter.com/1fgUdTYsrq — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) June 6, 2019

Joe previously thanked the show for introducing him to his wife, tweeting, “When you realize @GameOfThrones is over vibes…. Congratulations to everyone that worked on this incredible show! life changing television. I have you to thank for introducing me to the incredible @SophieT. long live the QUEEN OF THE MF NORTH.”

Watch the skit above, and read the Harper’s Bazaar feature here.