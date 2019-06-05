HBO

The Game of Thrones series finale continues to break ratings records. “The Iron Throne” was seen by a 13.6 million viewers during its initial airing last month on HBO, which is the most-watched telecast in the network’s history (the previous titleholder was The Sopranos season four premiere), and now comes the word that the episode generated record viewing figures in the United Kingdom, as well. According to the Hollywood Reporter, “The viewing figures for the finale episode was 5.789 million, making it Sky’s biggest series finale of any show ever… Each episode [in the final season] drew an average cumulative audience of 6.081 million, the biggest-ever series performance of any Sky program.”

But despite the massive viewership numbers, Emilia Clarke “deeply regrets” one thing about Game of Thrones season eight (and no, it’s not what the writers did to Daenerys). As part of Variety‘s Actors on Actors series, the Emmy-nominated actress spoke to Regina Hall (Support the Girls), who asked her if she took home anything from the set. “I didn’t take anything, and I deeply regret it, and I’m very annoyed,” Clarke said. “I’m really hoping that the showrunners give me a dragon. I need my smelly socks. I think I did take those.”

She didn’t even get to take home a metal pipe from her “dragon.” Shame.