Sometimes love is a losing game. Joey Badass has certainly expressed this thought a time or two before in his music. But so has Uproxx cover star Chlöe. So, it is only right that the two (at times) skeptics of love come together to air out their grievances.

On Joey Badass’ new song, “Tell Me” featuring Chlöe, romantic paranoia takes center stage. “More money, more problems” has been an anecdotal fixture in rap tracks, but so has more famous, more lustful eyes. Joey Badass carefully navigates this tightrope all across “Tell Me.”

“Tell me, why you in love with me / Is it money or the fame / Or the fact that I’m livin’ in a lab, but it’s luxury / Tell me why all of suddenly you wanna come kiss up with me / Used to pass a n**** by like tumbleweed / Used to play me by the side ’til I got a little buzz like a bumblebee / Now you can’t get enough of me / Why you fallin’ in love with me,” raps Joey.

Chlöe echoes this inquisitive spirit through the chorus, repetitively singing: “Tell me why you really in love.”

The only thing left to wonder is if the track will be green lit for an official video. Joey Badass previously guest starred in Chlöe’s visual for “Cheat Back.” Now, fans are curious if round two of their on-screen chemistry is on the way.

Listen to Joey Badass’ new song “Tell Me” featuring Chlöe above.