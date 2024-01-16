It’s been two years since the release of Joey Badass’ last album, 2000 (which was, funnily enough, released in 2022), and it looks like the Brooklyn rapper is back to a regular production schedule. While nearly five years passed between 2000 and its predecessor, All-Amerikkkan Badass, he’s already announced the follow-up to 2000, United States of Amerikkka, will come out sometime this year.

It may do so sooner than you think, as Joey announced the release of the album’s first single, “Passports & Suitcases,” today on his social channels along with a preview of song. In a video posted to Instagram Reels, Joey traipses through an airport (on the moving sidewalk, no less), with a snippet of the song’s chorus, sung by KayCyy, at the very beginning. You can check out both below.

Joey recent increased focus on his music coincides with the end of his most recent screen role. A little over a week after bidding farewell to his Power character Unique (RIP), Joey was featured on “Fallout,” the latest single from Lyrical Lemonade’s upcoming compilation album featuring Gus Dapperton and Lil Yachty.

The feature may have been the first result of the “fire sale” he called last April, when he vowed to “knock out any and all features.” Since then, he’s laid relatively low, but ironically, with “Passports & Suitcases” coming out this week, it’s clear that his vacation is over.

“Passports & Suitcases” is out January 19. You can pre-save it here.