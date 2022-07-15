Joey Badass Travels The World In His Vintage ‘Zipcodes’ Video

Joey Badass is keeping the pressure on leading up to his delayed yet highly-anticipated album, 2000. This week he drops off his latest single “Zipcodes,” which finds the rapper having a blast in New York City but also traversing countries overseas. Regardless of what time zone or zip code he is in, the bars are copious.

“Zipcodes” follows “Survivors Guilt” from last week, in addition to “Where I Belong,” “Head High,” and “The Revenge.” Joey also joined Chance the Rapper on “The Highs & The Lows” and the two performed the record at the 2022 BET Awards at the end of June. This all may not be entirely fulfilling for fans, who anticipated the album coming on June 17 before being delayed due to sample clearance issues. Many suspected the true reason he pushed the album back was because of Drake’s surprise LP Honestly, Nevermind, but Joey denounced that speculation. 2000 would be the 27-year-old’s first solo release since 2017’s All-Amerikkkan Bada$$.

In the interim, he joined Beast Coast and Flatbush Zombies on the 2019 project Escape From New York and appeared on a slew of features in 2021. There is still no confirmation as to when 2000 will hit DSPs, but Joey Badass is making sure to not leave the fans completely devoid of any music for the time being.

Check out Joey Badass’ new record “Zipcodes” above.