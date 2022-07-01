A month ago, the world expected to receive Joey Badass’ long-awaited third album 2000 by now. It’s a body of work that many have waited for since the Brooklyn rapper released his sophomore album, All Amerikkkan Badass, back in 2017. Five long years have gone by, and we still haven’t been able to enjoy Joey’s third album. That’s because he was forced to delay it due to sample clearance issues. Luckily, that problem has been resolved and there is a new release date. Additionally, Joey aims to numb the wait for the project with a brand new single.

Joey returns with “Where I Belong,” the third single from 2000. It joins previously heard records “The Revenge” and “Head High,” on it Joey takes a moment to reaffirm his positon in hip-hop, a well-timed decision with his third album on the horizon. He takes a quick trip through time to account for and remind others of all that he’s accomplished. The track also arrives with the video that captures Joey Badass in his stomping grounds as he visits his old apartment and a skate park nearby before showing off his mansion and bragging about the art within it.

Along with the song’s release, Joey confirms that 2000 will arrive on July 22, leaving just three weeks until listeners finally get their hands on the project. Through the rollout for 2000, Joey has been anything but quiet. He recently teamed up with Chance The Rapper for “The Highs & The Lows,” a record they later performed at the 2022 BET Awards. He also delivered a boisterous freestyle over Mobb Deep on Funk Flex.

You can listen to “Where I Belong” in the video above.

2000 is out 7/22 via Pro Era / Cinematic Music Group. You can pre-save it here.