Here Is Jonas Brothers’ ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’ Tour Setlist

The Jonas Brothers just dropped their third post-reunion album, Greetings From Your Hometown, a few days ago. Also this past weekend, the trio kicked off a new tour in support of the project.
Hitting New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium last night (August 10), the group delivered a massive 33-song setlist (per setlist.fm). There was a healthy mix of songs from across the band’s discography, as well as from Nick and Joe’s work outside of the group.
They also went hard with the guests, as joining them on stage included Switchfoot, Jesse McCartney, Demi Lovato, and Marshmello.
Check out the full setlist below.
Jonas Brothers’ 2025 Tour Setlist: Greetings From Your Hometown
1. “Lovebug”
2. “Love Me to Heaven”
3. “Only Human”
4. “S.O.S.”
5. “Sucker”
6. “Meant to Live” (Switchfoot cover, with Switchfoot)
7. “Hold On” (with Switchfoot)
8. “Little Bird”
9. “Summer Baby”
10. “Still in Love With You” (acoustic)
11. “I Can’t Lose”
12. “Waffle House”
13. “Beautiful Soul” (Jesse McCartney cover, with Jesse McCartney)
14. “Vacation Eyes”
15. “Celebrate!”
16. “No Time To Talk”
17. “Cake by the Ocean” (DNCE cover, with DNCE)
18. “Slow Motion” (Marshmello & Jonas Brothers song, with Marshmello)
19. “Leave Before You Love Me” (Marshmello & Jonas Brothers song, with Marshmello)
20. “Jealous” (Nick Jonas song)
21. “What a Man Gotta Do”
22. “Walls”
23. “Loved You Better” (with Dean Lewis)
24. “Chains” (Nick Jonas song, Piano)
25. “What This Could Be” (Joe Jonas song, Piano)
26. “Conspiracy Theory / Just in Love / Bacon / Toothbrush / Delicious / Unsweet / Levels / Body Moves Riff / Dancing Feet”
27. “Gotta Find You” (Joe Jonas song)
28. “This Is Me” (Demi Lovato cover, with Demi Lovato)
29. “Wouldn’t Change A Thing” (Demi Lovato & Joe Jonas cover, with Demi Lovato)
30. “Year 3000” (Busted cover)
31. “Burnin’ Up” (with Big Rob)
32. “Please Be Mine” (encore)
33. “When You Look Me in the Eyes” (with Franklin Jonas, Kevin Jonas Sr., and Jonas family) (encore)