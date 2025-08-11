Here Is Jonas Brothers’ ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’ Tour Setlist

The Jonas Brothers just dropped their third post-reunion album, Greetings From Your Hometown, a few days ago. Also this past weekend, the trio kicked off a new tour in support of the project.

Hitting New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium last night (August 10), the group delivered a massive 33-song setlist (per setlist.fm). There was a healthy mix of songs from across the band’s discography, as well as from Nick and Joe’s work outside of the group.

They also went hard with the guests, as joining them on stage included Switchfoot, Jesse McCartney, Demi Lovato, and Marshmello.

Check out the full setlist below.