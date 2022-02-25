Well, Joshua Bassett has been having a strange one lately! The rising pop star and High School Musical: The Musical: The Show star was caught up in a rumored love triangle last year when his alleged ex-girlfriend Olivia Rodrigo became one of the biggest pop stars in the world with a trifecta of searing breakup songs. As Sour took over the world, Joshua’s profile as her co-star on High School Musical was pretty impacted by her newfound fame. And from the sound of Olivia’s album — which, to be clear, could’ve been about anyone or completely fictional! — Bassett would’ve been the one who ended the relationship.

Since then, Bassett has been pretty mum about the subject, releasing plenty of songs about love and loss on his own, but perhaps today’s is the most direct update he’s given on the subject for a while. In a video for a new song called “Doppelgänger,” Bassett falls for a girl who looks very similar to Olivia. It’s like all the drama of early 2021, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Skin,” and Bassett’s own “Lie Lie Lie” is starting back up all over again. As for the video, Bassett co-directed it with Elle Mills. Check out the clip above and see if you notice any similarities, and you will, because they’re basically impossible to miss.