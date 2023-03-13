Music

Jpegmafia And Danny Brown’s Chaotic ‘Lean Beef Patty’ Puts Their Own Spin On A Resurgent Sample

Over the past year or so, elder millennials have been dismayed to learn that the 15-year sample cycle has finally gotten to some of our high school classics. Ice Spice, the rap it-girl of the moment, snatched a sample of Diddy’s “I Need A Girl, Part 2” for one of her latest viral favorite singles, “Gangsta Boo” with Lil Tjay, and now, another pair of rappers from the opposite end of the spectrum have hijacked the sample for their own use.

Jpegmafia, who is pretty well known for his love of unusual sounds and contrarian approaches to popular hip-hop, teams up with Danny Brown for “Lean Beef Patty,” a chaotic track that speeds up the 2002 hit and combines it with a pounding, electronic synth to truly unsettling effect. The self-produced track is set to appear on Jpeg and Danny’s upcoming joint project, Scaring The Hoes, Vol. 1, which is named after a popular meme about playing unusual rap music at parties and “scaring the hoes.” Both rappers know a thing or two about this sort of unfair characterization.

But if unconventional rap music is your thing, you could do worse than a joint album featuring the two hip-hop mischief makers. You can pre-order Scaring The Hoes here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
Masego Is A Journeyman Who Trusts The Music To Guide Him On His Savory Self-Titled Album
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums Of Spring 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×