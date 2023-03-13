Over the past year or so, elder millennials have been dismayed to learn that the 15-year sample cycle has finally gotten to some of our high school classics. Ice Spice, the rap it-girl of the moment, snatched a sample of Diddy’s “I Need A Girl, Part 2” for one of her latest viral favorite singles, “Gangsta Boo” with Lil Tjay, and now, another pair of rappers from the opposite end of the spectrum have hijacked the sample for their own use.

Jpegmafia, who is pretty well known for his love of unusual sounds and contrarian approaches to popular hip-hop, teams up with Danny Brown for “Lean Beef Patty,” a chaotic track that speeds up the 2002 hit and combines it with a pounding, electronic synth to truly unsettling effect. The self-produced track is set to appear on Jpeg and Danny’s upcoming joint project, Scaring The Hoes, Vol. 1, which is named after a popular meme about playing unusual rap music at parties and “scaring the hoes.” Both rappers know a thing or two about this sort of unfair characterization.

Danny Brown & JPEGMAFIA’s collab album 'SCARING THE HOES' drops March 24th 💿 14 tracks. 36 minutes run time. Official Tracklist & Pre-Order In Thread ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/022PxCraKK — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) March 13, 2023

But if unconventional rap music is your thing, you could do worse than a joint album featuring the two hip-hop mischief makers. You can pre-order Scaring The Hoes here.