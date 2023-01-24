Move over, Meek Mill. It looks as if you’re not the only musician who plans to deliver more than one project to fans this year. Alternative rapper and producer, Jpegmafia is planning to do the same. While fans of the musician patiently await his collaborative album with fellow rapper Danny Brown, Jpegmafia doesn’t plan on stopping there.

According to him, there are a total of three Jpegmafia albums slated to drop this year. The recording artist didn’t provide much regarding his plans or even clarify whether or not the Danny Brown album was included in the count; instead, he simply tweeted, “3 ALBUMS in 2023,” after uploading several images of him and other musicians hard at work in the recording studio. Based on this tweet, each project will be a full-length release.

3 ALBUMS in 2023 — JPEGMAFIA (@jpegmafia) January 20, 2023

Jpegmafia has been spotted with the rising alternative act Jeleel! and has a long list of potential collaborators, including IDK and Tkay Maidza, to name a few.

In the meantime, while fans wait for the Danny Brown collaborative album and his other anticipated projects, be sure to check out Jpegmafia’s 2021 full-length project titled LP!

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.