In January, Jpegmafia promised his fans three new albums this year. He delivered the first alongside Danny Brown with the eccentric record Scaring The Hoes, which arrived last month. Now, they’ve announced that they’ll be bringing those new songs to the road on an exciting summer tour.

Kicking off in Nashville in July, the run will go through the end of summer, finishing off in Dallas at the end of August. Their live collaboration was previewed with a performance at Smoker’s Club Fest in San Bernardino, California in May of last year. Even before that, Jpegmafia was featured on Brown’s 2019 album Uknowhatimsayin.

Check out the full tour dates below and find ticket information here.

07/25 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

07/26 — Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall

07/28 — Indianapolis, IN @ Old National

07/29 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

07/30 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

08/01 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

08/03 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre

08/06 — New Haven, CT @ College St. Music Hall

08/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

08/09 — New York, NY @ Pier 17

08/12 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

08/13 — Baltimore, MD @ Ram Head Live!

08/16 — Richmond, VA @ The National

08/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

08/19 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

08/20 — Orlando, FL @ The Vanguard

08/22 — New Orleans @ Joy Theatre

08/24 — Houston, TX @Warehouse Live

08/25 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek

08/26 — Dallas, TX @ Factory Deep Ellum