In January, Jpegmafia promised his fans three new albums this year. He delivered the first alongside Danny Brown with the eccentric record Scaring The Hoes, which arrived last month. Now, they’ve announced that they’ll be bringing those new songs to the road on an exciting summer tour.
Kicking off in Nashville in July, the run will go through the end of summer, finishing off in Dallas at the end of August. Their live collaboration was previewed with a performance at Smoker’s Club Fest in San Bernardino, California in May of last year. Even before that, Jpegmafia was featured on Brown’s 2019 album Uknowhatimsayin.
Check out the full tour dates below and find ticket information here.
07/25 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
07/26 — Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall
07/28 — Indianapolis, IN @ Old National
07/29 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
07/30 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
08/01 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
08/03 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre
08/06 — New Haven, CT @ College St. Music Hall
08/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
08/09 — New York, NY @ Pier 17
08/12 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
08/13 — Baltimore, MD @ Ram Head Live!
08/16 — Richmond, VA @ The National
08/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
08/19 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
08/20 — Orlando, FL @ The Vanguard
08/22 — New Orleans @ Joy Theatre
08/24 — Houston, TX @Warehouse Live
08/25 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek
08/26 — Dallas, TX @ Factory Deep Ellum