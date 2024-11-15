Juice WRLD made his debut in 2018 with the breakout single “All Girls Are The Same,” which doubled as the lead single from his debut album Goodbye & Good Riddance. While its follow-up, “Lucid Dreams,” ultimately became the bigger song, “All Girls…” became a signature song for the Chicago emo rapper, and a staple of fans’ fondest memories of him upon his death in 2019.

The latest posthumous release from Juice revisits that all-important milestone, as Juice reunites with former tourmate Nicki Minaj for “AGATS2 (Insecure),” which is a sequel to his debut song. The two rappers trade verses both rapping and singing in their trademark styles over an airy beat from Louis Bell, best known as the producer for some of Post Malone’s biggest hits, such as “Sunflower,” “Rockstar,” and “Circles.”

Juice and Nicki were previously heard together on “Money,” from Young Thug’s 2023 album Business Is Business, while Nicki paid tribute to Juice during her a Billboard Women In Music Game Changer Award acceptance speech shortly after he passed.

Juice has also posthumously appeared on a handful of tracks in the past year or so, including “Lace It” with Benny Blanco and Eminem, and “Doomsday” with Cordae from Lyrical Lemonade’s All Is Yellow.

You can listen to Juice WRLD’s new song “AGATS2 (Insecure)” featuring Nicki Minaj above.