Just days after releasing the Young Thug album Business Is Business, the project’s producer Metro Boomin shared a deluxe edition reissue, subtitled “Metro’s Version.” Here, the tracklist is rearranged and two new songs have been added — “Sake Of My Kids” and “Money” featuring Juice WRLD and Nicki Minaj. The latter track turns out to be especially poignant, as it reunites the incarcerated Thug with the late Juice WRLD, giving fans a glimpse of what that joint album they were supposedly working on in 2019 would have sounded like.

It also reconnects Nicki and Juice after he joined her European tour in 2018. Unfortunately, they were never able to collaborate with each other, but she paid tribute to him with her Billboard Women In Music Game Changer Award acceptance speech, calling him a “kindred spirit.” Of course, Nicki and Thug had previously teamed up on a remix of one of Thug’s early hits, “Danny Glover,” as well as on Elton John’s 2021 Lockdown Sessions cut, “Always Love You.”

Meanwhile, Metro Boomin has been on a stellar run himself, dropping the awesome Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack just about six months after releasing the well-received Heroes & Villains.

You can listen to “Money” above and check out Metro’s Version of Business Is Business here.

