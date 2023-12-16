Accidental deaths involving drug use have sky-rocketed around the world. This tragic epidemic has been especially noticeable in hip-hop. On Saturday, December 16, Eminem and Benny Blanco latest single, which features a posthumous feature from the late Juice Wrld, dives into this heartbreaking reality.

On “Lace It,” the musicians paint a picture of drug addiction’s lethal grip worldwide that led to Juice WRLD’s death in 2019. Eminem has spoken about his recovery across several projects, and in his verse, he turns his attention to the younger generation seeking help:

“Tried to kill me then you murdered Jarad didn’t you / Piece of sh*t thanks to you now we lost Gangsta Boo and Pimp C, Prince, and Michael / Mixing Nyquil with prescription Vic’s addiction’s like a f*cking vicious cycle / Juice we will forever miss you / To the younger generation, I ain’t lecturing you but man just be careful when you.”

Benny Blanco took to his official Instagram to share a touching note about the track. “People always say things like ‘This song means a lot to me’ or ‘It changed my life’ when discussing a piece of music they’re listening to,” he wrtoe. “‘Lace It’ truly gives that a new meaning to me because the day we recorded was also the last time I ever saw Juice. Every day, that moment gets further away, and I’d trade this or any other song we did to have him back.”

Listen to Juice WRLD’s song “Lace It” with Eminem and Benny Blanco above.