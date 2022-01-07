Next month will mark a year since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, who she’d been married to since 2014. Despite some recent attempts from the rapper to reconcile with his ex-wife and hopefully call off the divorce, Kim stood firm on her decision. This left Kanye no choice but to move on, and it’s something he’s very much doing in the new year. On New Year’s Day, Kanye was spotted with actress Julia Fox in New York City as the two had dinner together at the city’s Carbone restaurant. It left many wondering if a new romance was brewing between the two or if things were simply platonic. Well, Julia herself has your answer to that.

Kanye West and Julia Fox for Interview Magazine 👀 pic.twitter.com/9usvFEBUZo — SAINT (@saint) January 7, 2022

In a written piece she submitted to Interview Magazine, she describes her date night night with Kanye. “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection,” she began. “His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.” She goes on to say that they two flew back to New York City to see the Broadway show Slave Play, one they arrived on time for to her surprise.

After the show, the two enjoyed dinner at Carbone, and it’s here that Julia says Kanye directed a photoshoot for her as people dined. After dinner, he surprised Julia with a hotel suite full of clothes that he prepared for her. “It was every girl’s dream come true,” she wrote. “It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

She concluded the piece by writing, “I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

You can view some of the photos from the shoot above and read the full Interview Magazine piece here.