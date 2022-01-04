At first, it seemed like Kanye West was having trouble moving on from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. For her part, Kim was immediately linked to Pete Davidson, and even though she opted to appear in a wedding dress as part of Kanye’s recent Donda spectacles, she made it clear reconciling wasn’t in the cards for her. And even though he recently shouted her out during his concert for Larry Hoover with Drake, he’s no longer acting like a married man.

In Miami for part of his surprise New Year’s Eve show with Future, Kanye was spotted with not one but two mystery brunettes in a hotel room on New Year’s Day. In a report from the The Daily Mail, photos of Yeezy and a woman in a crop top on a balcony indicated he had company ringing in 2022, and later another woman in a plunging top also appeared on the balcony.

But later that night, Ye was out with someone else — he was spotted by TMZ at Carbone with actress Julia Fox on what appeared to be a date. So single Kanye is definitely back in the building, no matter how he might still feel about the mother of his children. Let’s hope all this leads to some musical inspiration in the very near future.