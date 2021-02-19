Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Have Reportedly Filed For Divorce

In recent months, it has been rumored that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s relationship is on the rocks, and there has been speculation that the two were heading towards divorce. Now, it looks like the divorce is actually happening: Variety reports that according to a “court source,” divorce paperwork was filed today.

TMZ first reported the news and they described the split as “as amicable as a divorce can be.” The TMZ report also notes that Kardashian is asking for joint custody of her and Kanye’s four children, which Kanye is apparently fine with. The pair are also apparently committed to co-parenting their kids. There is also a prenuptial agreement involved in the marriage, and apparently neither Kanye nor Kardashian are contesting it and “are already far along in reaching a property settlement agreement.”

This update follows reports from January that the two were working on the terms of their divorce. Following that were reports earlier this month that Kanye and Kardashian were “completely done” with their marriage and are “moving on.”

Kanye himself suggested back in July that a divorce was imminent while alleging that something went on between Kardashian and Meek Mill. At the time, Kardashian called for people to have “empathy” for Kanye and he later apologized for his tweets.

