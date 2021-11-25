Nearly a year after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from him, Ye is still fighting to reconcile and repair things with the mother of his four children. On Wednesday, Ye stopped by Skid Row and spoke about his marriage to Kim and the “mistakes” he made during it while remaining confident that he and Kim would be able to fix things in the future.

“The narrative that God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed,” Ye said. “In all these relationships, we’ve made mistakes — I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband. But right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be standing right here. I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic, but I’m here to change that narrative. I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family… I am the priest of my home.”

“If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is OK …,” Ye continued. “[But] when God —who has already won and is so — brings Kimye together, there’s gonna be millions of families that are going to be influenced and see they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store.”

You can watch a video of his Skid Row appearance above.