Julian Casablancas And James Corden Have No Chemistry, So Their Interview Is A Cringey Trainwreck

#James Corden #The Late Late Show
03.28.18 37 mins ago 3 Comments

As a talk show host, your job is to be personable and be able to make engaging conversation with anybody your producers get to sit next to you in front of a camera. In general, James Corden is pretty good at it, as he routinely gets interesting soundbites and has fun with his The Late Late Show guests. You’re not going to make every shot you take, though, and for four very long minutes on last night’s episode, Corden tried really hard to have a natural and comfortable conversation with The Strokes and The Voidz frontman Julian Casablancas. It was not successful.

Sometimes on the show, Corden will sit at his fake on-set bar with that night’s musical guest and make light banter for a few minutes, and although it’s usually sort of awkward because it’s a weird set-up, he’s managed watchable segments with Brandon Flowers and Julia Michaels in the past. From the moment he started with Casablancas, though, it was clear that the two had no discernible chemistry.

It doesn’t seem to have been Corden’s fault, though. He tried his best to engage Casablancas, but for the most part, his questions got short, soft-spoken, charmless, and/or abstract answers that weren’t conducive to two-way human conversation. When Corden tried to make a quick comment about Casablancas’ many-pocketed vest, for example, he responded with what may or may not have been a joke: “We’re in an invisible war, my friend. Gotta be ready.”

Beyond that, there were a lot of two-word answers and pregnant pauses, so if you’re looking for a giant cringe, watch the segment above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Corden#The Late Late Show
TAGSjames cordenJULIAN CASABLANCASjulian casablancas + the voidzTHE LATE LATE SHOWThe Late Late Show With James Cordenthe voidz

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 hours ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 5 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP