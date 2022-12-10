The year was 2007 and French house duo Justice were blowing the minds of hipsters and party bros alike. The Bloghouse era was thriving amid the emergence of electro acts like Chromeo, Simian Mobile Disco, and The Bloody Beetroots, and no song was as anthemic for the NYC-born scene quite like Justice’s “D.A.N.C.E.” A rallying cry back to the dance floor; there was a future for the convergence of indie and electro house that wasn’t only up to Daft Punk anymore. The fulcrum of Justice breakthrough album, Cross (spelled out with simply a symbol for a cross; one that the duo accused Justin Bieber of ripping off), “D.A.N.C.E” now has a brand new remix featuring Logic that stands out amid a 15th anniversary Deluxe Edition of the album.

Cross effectively ushered in a new era of DJ culture. Justice’s Xavier De Rosnay and Gaspard Augé became huge and other DJ personalities followed suit. Just as “D.A.N.C.E.” represented the rise of indie-electro, the reprised version with Logic shows how hip-hop eventually seeped into the culture as well. Logic is thrust into the mix, but helps carry the beat as if it were a brand new spin. It’s part of six new tracks in a second disc that features demos and an unreleased Justice track called “Donna.”

Listen to “D.A.N.C.E.” featuring Logic above. Check out the album artwork and tracklist for Cross (Deluxe) below.

Disc 1: † Original

1. “Genesis”

2. “Let There Be Light”

3. “D.A.N.C.E.”

4. “Newjack”

5. “Phantom”

6. “Phantom pt. II”

7. “Valentine”

8. “TThhEe PPaARRtTYY”

9. “DVNO”

10. “Stress”

11. “Waters of Nazareth”

12. “One Minute to Midnight”

Disc 2:

1. “The Party (Demo)”

2. “Valentine (Demo)”

3. “D.A.N.C.E. (Demo)”

4. “Donna”

5. “B.E.A.T. (Instrumental)”

6. “Justice ft. Logic – D.A.N.C.E.”

Cross (Deluxe) is out on 12/15 via Ed Banger Records/Because Music.