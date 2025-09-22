The 2026 Coachella headliners were revealed last week: Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, and Justin Bieber. The festival, of course, is only next year, but Bieber is scoping the place out early in his new “Speed Demon” video.

The black-and-white clip was shared today (September 22) and it’s a lo-fi production, much like other Swag and Swag II visuals Bieber has shared. In this one, he roams around the empty festival grounds (the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California) as he dances and sings along with the song. The video was shot and edited by Rory Kramer, known for his work with artists like Chainsmokers and Shawn Mendes.

Watch the “Speed Demon” video above and find the Swag II cover art and tracklist below.