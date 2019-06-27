Getty Image

Justin Bieber‘s Drew House clothing label only launched a few months ago, but it looks like the singer-songwriter-entrepreneur is already getting ready to launch a new collection.

Bieber’s casual clothing line features soft fabrics (corduroy, cotton) and signature iconography (smiley faces). But, as reported by Billboard, his new designs seem to be taking inspiration from another celebrity style icon.

In a photo posted to his Instagram Wednesday afternoon, Bieber modeled an oversize t-shirt featuring an image of actress Drew Barrymore. Specifically, it’s a photo of Barrymore in the 1982 film E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. The shirt also features the Drew logo, which has double meaning since the shirt also has a picture of a famous Drew.

And it looks like the real Drew Barrymore approves of her likeness being used on the t-shirts. The actress posted a pic of another Drew t-shirt to her own Instagram, this time modeled by someone other than Bieber. This shirt, also worn oversize, features a more recent headshot of Barrymore. Bieber and Barrymore captioned their photos with the same message: “Drew ❤️ @drewhouse.”

The new photos leave us with more questions than answers. Did Barrymore collaborate on the design of the new shirts, or did she simply let her pal Justin use her photos for the shirts? How do Bieber and Barrymore know each other? When can I buy one of these shirts?

The new items haven’t been added to the Drew House website, but you can check out their current designs here.