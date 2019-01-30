Getty Image

Enigmatic pop singer Justin Bieber has surprise-dropped his newest project.

Unfortunately, it’s not new music — but this is pretty good, too. Bieber has launched the website for a new unisex athleisure line called Drew House. The project, which gets its title from Bieber’s middle name, features t-shirts, sweatshirts, and cords that reflect Bieber’s own street style. Items in the collection range between $48 and $148.

Per the “about us” page on the site, Drew House is “a place where you can be yourself. Blah blah blah blahstbksjdfhl. Wear like u don’t care. Come chill. K. Bye.” The line’s simple designs and classic fabrics (cotton and corduroy) are great for everyday wear, striking that perfect balance between casual basics and something unique. (I’m honestly considering getting the corduroy hoodie.) Each of the pieces is unisex and available in sizes XS-2XL.

If you’re interested in buying any of the Drew House pieces, be sure and act fast — the black logo tee and sweatshirt and some of the corduroy items have already sold out. The collection will likely expand, though — in some pictures on the Drew House website, you can see some items that aren’t for sale yet, including a killer corduroy jumpsuit and short-sleeve cord button-up. You can check out the full collection at the Drew House website.