Justin Bieber Was Challenged To A Fight By An Ivan Drago Impersonator

It looks like the list of people who want to fight Justin Bieber is growing by the minute.

While out at an LA restaurant on Thursday, Bieber was challenged to a fight by a man dressed up as Ivan Drago, TMZ reports. The man, dressed in full costume to look like the Rocky movie opponent, yelled after Bieber. “Why you want to fight with old guy, c’mon man. Let’s fight with Russian guy. Let’s fight, real fight,” the man shouted.

Bieber, obviously, turned the guy down. But TMZ also reports that the Ivan Drago impersonator was the same guy who showed up to YouTube star Logan Paul’s house and demanded a fight — and Paul actually fought him in a boxing ring in his backyard.

Last week, Bieber told TMZ that his original challenge to Cruise was just a joke. ““It was just a random tweet. I do that stuff sometimes,” Bieber told a paparazzo. But TMZ also reports that Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, had a secret call with Ari Emanuel (the co-CEO of the William Morris Endeavor agency that owns UFC) and UFC president Dana White. According to TMZ, both Bieber and Cruise would be totally down to get in the ring, if it comes down to it.

He may have denied Ivan Drago the chance to fight, but Cruise might be a worthy opponent after all.