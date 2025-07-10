We haven’t had a new Justin Bieber album in over four years now, since 2021’s Justice. In recent times, there have been rumors of a new album coming and sightings of him in the studio. Now, it looks like the situation may be coming to a head quickly: The Hollywood Reporter reports that according to “sources,” Def Jam is releasing Bieber’s new album in a matter of hours, on July 11. The project will supposedly feature Gunna, Sexyy Red, and Cash Cobain.

In Reykjavík, Iceland, a billboard was spotted, featuring a photo of Bieber and what looks like a simple album cover featuring the word “swag” (perhaps the album title). Notably, in May, Bieber was seen in Iceland working on new music. The same billboard was also spotted in Los Angeles, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Bieber himself hasn’t talked much about new music lately, but he did recently speak out against Drew House, his clothing brand from which he has distanced himself. In April, he wrote, “I Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand. Drew House doesnt represent me or my family or life. If your rocking with me the human Justin Bieber dont waste ur money on Drew House.”