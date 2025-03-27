Lazarus, a new anime series from Cowboy Bebop director Shinichirō Watanabe, is coming soon: The show is set to premiere on April 5 at midnight, on Adult Swim’s Toonami block (episodes will be on Max the next day). Some great music folks are involved, too: Kamasi Washington, Bonobo, and Floating Points have all composed individual, full-length soundtrack albums for the show (all set for release on April 11), and some tracks from it have been shared today.

That includes Washington’s “Vortex,” which serves as the main theme for Lazarus. Also out now are Bonobo’s “Dark Will Fall” (featuring Jacob Lusk) and Floating Points’ “Dexion.”

A synopsis of the show reads:

“The year is 2052. The world seemed to be on the verge of unprecedented peace and stability, and the painkiller drug ‘Hapna’ developed by a lauded neuroscientist Dr. Skinner has had a lot to do with it. Pervasive throughout the world with no known side effects, Hapna is said to have freed humanity from pain. But then, Skinner suddenly disappeared off the face of the earth. Three years later, he re-emerges as a prophet who brings countless deaths and the end of civilization. Hapna is designed with a fatal, retroactive effect, which manifests three years after ingestion, even by those who have only taken it once. Just thirty days remain until humanity is doomed to extinction. The only way to save the world is to get the cure that only Skinner knows. For that we must first find him. ‘Lazarus’ is a team of five agents gathered from various corners of the world to do just that. Can they save humanity? And what is Skinner’s true purpose?”

Listen to the songs above.