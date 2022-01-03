Bonobo And Joji’s ‘From You’ Feels Like Floating Blissfully In The Sky

A five-time Grammy nominee, including two at the upcoming 64th Annual Grammy Awards, British electronic producer Bonobo (neé Simon Green) has always had a master stroke when it comes to choosing his collaborators. While most of his compositions on his soon-to-be seven albums have been instrumentals, the occasional times where a vocalist joins him on a track have always been impactful. From Erykah Badu on 2013’s “Heaven For The Sinner,” to the traditional Moroccan sounds of Innov Gnawa on 2017’s Grammy-nominated “Bambro Koyo Ganda,” and recent stunning collaborations with Jamila Woods (“Tides“) and Jordan Rakei (“Shadows“) on Bonobo’s upcoming album, Fragments, these are tracks that linger with you long after the music has stopped playing.

Now Green has released one last single ahead of the release of Fragments on January 14th, and it features Japanese Alt-R&B singer and 88Rising signee, Joji. “From You” is a whirling number that plays into the album’s theme of yearning for a sense of normalcy amid the isolation of a global pandemic. Green paints a signature Bonobo atmospheric canvas for Joji’s breathy vocals to envelop, giving rise to a sense of floating in a carefree sky. “I remembered all over again how much I loved crowds and movement and people connecting with each other,” Green said in a statement on how the song made him feel. Joji is a fine addition to the Bonobo universe, and “From You” is yet another standout taste of what the new album has to offer.

Listen to and watch the visualizer for “From You” above and check out the album artwork and tracklist for Fragments below.

1. “Polyghost” Feat. Miguel Atwood-Ferguson

2. “Shadows” Feat. Jordan Rakei

3. “Rosewood”

4. “Otomo” Feat. O’Flynn

5. “Tides” Feat. Jamila Woods

6. “Elysian”

7. “Closer”

8. “Age Of Phase”

9. “From You” Feat. Joji

10. “Counterpart”

11. “Sapien”

12. “Day By Day” Feat. Kadhja Bonet

Fragments is out 1/15/2022 via Ninja Tune. Pre-order it here.