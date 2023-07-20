Every so often a collaboration emerges that’s simultaneously surprising, radical, and makes total sense. Such is the fantastic news that Shinichirō Watanabe has teamed with Chad Stehelski and jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington on a new anime series called Lazarus. It’s a project brimming with promise not just because of the names involved but the high concept premise itself.

According to Polygon, the series takes place in 2052 following the release of a miracle cure that eradicates all illness forever. It’s great news! Until the inventor proclaims that it’s actually a slow-acting poison that should kill everyone who took it. A group codenamed Lazarus is dispatched to find the inventor and save the world.

Lazarus is set to air on Adult Swim, but no release date has been made public yet.

With Watanabe at the helm, Stahelski designing action sequences, and Washington crafting music (alongside British electronic musicians Floating Points and Bonobo), it’s a stacked team for an intriguing, potential-ridden show. Naturally, this come after the premature cancellation of the live-action Cowboy Bebop, so if this becomes a hit, Netflix can option it for a live-action run and then kill it right when it’s getting popular. It’s the circle of life, people.

(via Polygon)