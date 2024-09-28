Has Ye (more commonly known as Kanye West) abandoned the rumored Vultures 3 project with Ty Dolla Sign? Well, that the question fans of the musical duo are asking themselves today (September 28).

During the “Talking/Once Again” rapper’s latest concert in Haikou, China, he announced his next solo studio album. In front of the packed Wuyuan River Stadium crowd, Kanye West confirmed that his next back of work, Bully, will be released soon.

“I got a new album coming out,” he said. “The album’s called ‘Bully,’ and this song is called ‘Beauty and the Beast.’”

In the video captured by concertgoers. (viewable here), Kanye West then graciously debuted the track. “I still think about it every night and day to try to stay away, to keep my audience / Don’t take this disrespect, I’m sitting here trying to redirect,” sings West.

Fans immediately began to look for clues regarding the forthcoming project. The first sprinkle of information came from Mike Dean, a longtime collaborator of Kanye West. Over on Instagram (viewable here), the producer seemed to confirm support theories that West would be reworking vaulted songs, by writing: “Donda leftover.”

Ordinarily the comment could come off as passive-aggressive (especially considering their history), but keeping in mind the supposed mountain of legal blowback from his Vultures album pulling from his own work might be best. However, the 2021 album also faced copyright infringement lawsuits.

No updates were provided regarding the future of Vultures 3.