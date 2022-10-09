If there ever was a time to vocalize grievances toward Kanye West, now would be ideal, given that he has been suspended from Twitter and Instagram. Producer and longtime Ye collaborator Mike Dean appears to have done just that today (October 9) via Twitter.

Today. Dean posted a cryptic tweet, reading “Posting DM and texts from folks is the single most thirsty [thing] a person can do.”

Posting DM and texts from folks is the single most thirsty think a person can do. — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) October 9, 2022

Dean seems to be referring to the several Instagram posts Ye has shared over the course of the past week containing alleged screenshots of conversations between Diddy and Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory. Such conversations, including ones in which he allegedly made anti-semitic references to Diddy, are thought to have led to his suspension from Instagram.

Ye has been a controversial figure for years, especially with his outspoken support of Donald Trump, as well as the threats he’s made to comedian and actor Pete Davidson. But Dean continued to collaborate with Ye during those times.

In an interview with Variety last year, Dean said that while he enjoys working with Ye, the Donda sessions were rather chaotic, especially given the fact that he mixed 35 songs over the course of 10 days.

“We are like yin and yang,” Dean said of his relationship with Ye. “We are real opposite personality-wise, and have entirely different skill sets.”

It appears now that Dean may now use those personality differences as reasons to no longer collaborate with Ye.