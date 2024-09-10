Rather than straight-up concerts, lately, Kanye West has been hosting events that are more like listening parties, where his music plays and he himself isn’t rapping. Last night (September 9), Ye shared a clip from one of these performances, in South Korea on August 23, on his Instagram, and it drew the attention of Tyler The Creator.

Tyler seemed perhaps confused or frustrated about what’s going on, as he commented on the post (as HotNewHipHop notes), “n**** u was right there just say the words!!!!!!!! [heart-eyes emojis].”

The event itself seemed pretty comprehensive, though. As setlist.fm notes, songs from West and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures albums were played from their studio versions, but then West performed 54 of his own songs.

There was some speculation in 2023 that Tyler had dissed Ye on “Stuntman” from Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale. Tyler explained at the time, though, “I’ve seen fans saying on the last verse of ‘Stuntman,’ people were like, ‘Oh, he’s talking about Kanye!.’ And I’m like, ‘You guys are f*cking stupid and have terrible comprehension skills.’ I would never disrespect — like, no, I love that n****. That is not about him. It’s actually about the rest of the world.”