Here’s what to know about Ty Dolla Sign’s appearance in the Power franchise.

Ty Dolla Sign has had a prominent rap career, but he also is jumping into the television world again. Fans of STARZ’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan series might be surprised when he pops up on their screens during episode nine, which airs today, February 2.

Who Does Ty Dolla Sign Play In ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan?’

During the recent “Home To Roost” episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Ty Dolla Sign appeared as the character Clarence “Krystal Light” TK. He helps Ronnie (Grantham Coleman) as his “most trusted soldier” who is “always ready for a gunfight,” according to Complex.

In a clip that was exclusively shared with the publication earlier this week, Clarence watches Ronnie and Gabriel Ayala (Joseph Melendez) get into a fight, which was sparked by the death of the latter character’s cousin, Juliana Ayala (Rosal Colon).

Also, there could be future tension over Ty’s character of Clarence down the line, based on who he is aligned with. Earlier in the season, Ronnie killed his brother Unique, who was played by Joey Badass.

Before appearing on Raising Kanan, Ty Dolla Sign played himself on Insecure, according to his IMDb — so hopefully he gets to do more acting work on the series.

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.