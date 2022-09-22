Kanye West GMA Good Morning America 2022
Kanye West Apologizes To Kim Kardashian For 'Any Stress' He Has Caused

In recent years, there has been a lot of tension between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian for various reasons, whether it’s related to their children or Pete Davidson or something else. Now, Ye is owning up to it in a new Good Morning America interview today (September 22).

The conversation is set to air this morning and in an advance teaser clip, West says of Kardashian, “This is the mother of my children and I apologize for any stress that I have caused.”

The tweet sharing the video also promises the interview will see Ye touch on “Kim Kardashian, fatherhood, social media, fashion, politics, and the Donda Academy.”

In another advance clip, West was asked if he feels social media is more “hurtful or beneficial” and he responded, “Oh, that’s one of my favorite questions this interview. I mean, we can use a car to rush somebody to the hospital, or we could use a car and accidentally hit somebody while we’re rushing somebody to the hospital, so it’s all in how we use it.”

The interview is set to air this morning on Good Morning America and later today on ABC News Live and Nightline. In the meantime, check out the interview teaser clips above.

