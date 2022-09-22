Kanye West Apologizes To Kim Kardashian For ‘Any Stress’ He Has Caused

In recent years, there has been a lot of tension between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian for various reasons, whether it’s related to their children or Pete Davidson or something else. Now, Ye is owning up to it in a new Good Morning America interview today (September 22).

The conversation is set to air this morning and in an advance teaser clip, West says of Kardashian, “This is the mother of my children and I apologize for any stress that I have caused.”

TOMORROW ON @GMA: @kanyewest sits down with @linseydavis to talk Kim Kardashian, fatherhood, social media, fashion, politics and the Donda Academy. See the EXCLUSIVE interview TOMORROW on @GMA and later on @ABCNewsLive and @Nightline. https://t.co/iL7uv4Jclb pic.twitter.com/N6PXWhDq3d — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 21, 2022

The tweet sharing the video also promises the interview will see Ye touch on “Kim Kardashian, fatherhood, social media, fashion, politics, and the Donda Academy.”

In another advance clip, West was asked if he feels social media is more “hurtful or beneficial” and he responded, “Oh, that’s one of my favorite questions this interview. I mean, we can use a car to rush somebody to the hospital, or we could use a car and accidentally hit somebody while we’re rushing somebody to the hospital, so it’s all in how we use it.”

COMING UP: @LinseyDavis sits down with @kanyewest. "Social media, is that more hurtful or beneficial to you?" "It's all in how we use it." See the exclusive interview on @GMA and later on @ABCNewsLive and @Nightline. https://t.co/rogoaN7itH pic.twitter.com/3YfTsnRk4Y — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 22, 2022

The interview is set to air this morning on Good Morning America and later today on ABC News Live and Nightline. In the meantime, check out the interview teaser clips above.