Following a very public break-up with Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson received some not so kind words from Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kanye West. In a since-deleted Instagram post, West shared a mock-up of a fake New York Times front page, which read, “Skete Davidson Dead At Age 28.” This wasn’t the first time West expressed disdain toward Davidson while Davidson and Kardashian were dating: In a video for “Eazy,” a song by The Game on which Ye is featured, West kidnapped and buried an animated version of the comedian. He has also made several violent threats to Davidson numerous times on social media over the past few months.

A source close to Davidson spoke with People and revealed that since April of this year, Davidson has “has been in trauma therapy in large part” due to posts by West.

“The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help,” the source said.

The source also noted that since the breakup with Kardashian, Davidson “has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she’s been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship.”

“Moving forward, he just wants to focus on his career,” the source said.