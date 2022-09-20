Kanye West has an interesting relationship with social media. He often uses it as a tool for his feuds, and sometimes he’ll just wipe his profiles clean or take them offline altogether; His Instagram account currently has no posts. Now, though, he has broadened his online reach by joining TikTok.

Ye’s account went live yesterday and he shared his first video, a near-three-minute clip filmed from the passenger seat of a moving vehicle, fixed on the stereo playing parts of his 2019 album Jesus Is King. The clip has so far racked up over 800,000 plays and 200,000 likes, while West himself has over 260,000 followers (and 0 accounts followed).

West’s new TikTok account is especially interesting given the problems he has had with the platform in the past. Back in August 2020, for example, he tweeted, “A vision just came to me… Jesus tok. I was watching tik tok with my daughter and as a Christian father I was disturbed by a lot of the content but I completely loved the technology.” Earlier this year, he also expressed his discontent with his daughter North using the platform, saying in an interview, “Tell [Kim Kardashian] don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok and don’t have her on TikTok at all if I don’t approve that.”