Kanye West and Kim Kardashian‘s divorce has been all but quiet and amicable. Today, Ye took to Instagram to share screenshots of an alleged conversation between him and Kardashian. The two appear to be arguing about where their children will attend school.

In one post, it looks like Kardashian has texted Ye, asking, “Can u please stop.”

The outgoing text, likely sent by Ye, says “No. We need to talk in person. You don’t have say so of where the kids go to school. Why you get say [so?] Cause you half white?”

In another post, Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, seemingly communicates to Ye by way of text from Kardashian.

“From my mom- PLEASE Tell him to stop mentioning my name,” the incoming text reads. “I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”

Ye appears to reply, saying, “Y’all don’t have [say] so over my black children and where they go to school. They will not do playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I’m here.”

In another post, Ye shared a screenshot of an Instagram story posted by model Victoria Helena. The caption reads “Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made Kylie and Kim do. Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction. Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”

A new season of The Kardashians premieres September 22 on Hulu. Though the trailer doesn’t touch a lot on the KimYe divorce, Kardashian teases “such a season of independence,” adding, “I really feel like I’ve found my personal confidence.”