While the Taylor Swift and Kanye West feud has been mostly dormant in recent years (save for Swift mentioning it in December 2023), it has started to resurface in recent days. First, West hopped on Instagram to celebrate beating Swift on a Spotify chart (although that didn’t last long), and how he’s returned to the platform to talk about Swift some more.

On Instagram last night (February 14), West shared a screenshot of a tweet from a Swiftie, which encouraged other fans to stream and buy Beyoncé’s new single “Texas Hold ‘Em,” in an effort to prevent one of West and Ty Dolla Sign’s new Vultures I songs from debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

West started the post’s lengthy, all-caps caption, “When I said that I’m the new Jesus b*tch I wasn’t even thinking about Taylor Swift. That was a whole line before but I appreciate the free promo. Lil Wayne actually mentions Travis Kelsey on Vultures 2. This album is actually super positive and fun it’s all about triumphant.”

He later relayed his thoughts on the impact he’s had on Swift and shared a message for Swifties:

“Remember I was on Taylor’s side when Scooter bought her masters behind her back. She and Beyoncé are big inspirations to all musicians we always say how both sell out tours and movies. also, I’m sure I’ve been far more helpful to Taylor Swift’s career than harmful. To all Taylor Swift fans I am not your enemy uuum Im not your friend either though lol. Also i didn’t get kicked out of the Super Bowl we left our seats to go to YG’s box and see different friends. my wife had never been to a Super Bowl so I wanted to walk around and have a nice time we had such a fun day.”

Find West’s post below.

