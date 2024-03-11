In music, the artist that dominates the charts tends to lead the pack. So, each week, when Billboard reveals the top 10 songs on its Hot 100 chart, entertainers and fans alike pause to comb over the results.
After weeks of streaming battles between music’s biggest names, the new rankings are ready for all to see. Continue below for the track-by-track breakdown for the chart dated March 16.
10. Taylor Swift – “Cruel Summer”
Until Taylor Swift‘s forthcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department is released, the Swifties are working hard to ensure the singer doesn’t leave the chart. Instead of latching onto her most recent project, Midnight, they’ve latched onto 2019’s “Cruel Summer.” Her Lover-era is long since over, but the public’s admiration for the track clearly isn’t.
9. Doja Cat – “Agora Hills”
Over the weekend, Doja Cat announced her departure from the popular social media platform Instagram. But she couldn’t abandon the music charts even if she tried. Her stand-out Scarlet track “Agora Hills” has continued to hold tight in Billboard‘s top 10. The record could sneakily snatch the No. 1 slot if her die-hard fans work hard enough at it.
8. SZA – “Snooze”
There’s no sleeping on SZA’s sheer star power. The multiple Grammy Award winner’s sophomore album, SOS, is nearly two years old, and yet it still hasn’t left the charts. The project’s fan favorite, “Snooze,” has continued to showcase just how mighty SZA’s pen can be in the No. 8 spot.
7. Zach Bryan — “I Remember Everything” Feat. Kacey Musgraves
The more Zach Bryan travels across the world on his Quittin Time Tour, the more he makes a country music fan out of all within earshot. Undoubtedly, the most addictive song on his self-titled album is “I Remember Everything.” The debut with Kacey Musgraves will surely be looked back on as a classic years down the line. So, it is no wonder why the track sets comfortably at No. 7.
6. Tate McRae – “Greedy”
Uproxx cover star Tate McRae’s recent live performance at the 2024 BRITS gave her breakout hit “Greedy” an added boost on the charts. For 25 weeks, the song has made the Hot 100 chart its home, peaking at No. 3 back in September. But with McRae’s string of live shows and the constant push on TikTok, another surge could be in the works.
5. Beyoncé — “Texas Hold ‘Em”
Beyoncé and her yeehaw agenda is a force to be reckoned with. With Act II only a few weeks away, the project’s lead single, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” won’t loosen its grip on the Beyhive. Although it has fallen out of the No. 1 slot, thanks to the fan-crafted viral lineup, it could gitty up right back to the top quite soon.
4. Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”
Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” is showing subtle growth. In prior weeks, the track dropped from its peak position at No. 2 to No. 3. But for the week of March 16, the record climbed a slot up to No. 4.
3. Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me”
Jack Harlow’s viral sensation “Lovin On Me” has refused to fall out of favor. Like the rapper, the record ebbs and flows based on which way the industry trends. While it currently sits at No. 3, it could very easily snatch its previously held No. 1 position.
2. Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”
Teddy Swims‘ “Lose Control” glides right back into the top two of this week’s Hot 100 chart. Due to its continued popularity, next week could be the moment when the song takes over at No. 1. But for right now, the growth to No. 2 will work just fine for the singer.
1. Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign — “Carnival” Feat. Rich The Kid and Playboi Carti
At No. 1 is none other than Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign. After a fierce battle with Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em,” the collaborative duo Vultures 1 track, “Carnival,” featuring Rich The Kid and Playboi Carti, has snagged the top spot. According to Complex, this marked West’s first No. 1 song in 13 years.
This week's #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated March 16, 2024)
— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) March 11, 2024
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.