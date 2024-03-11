In music, the artist that dominates the charts tends to lead the pack. So, each week, when Billboard reveals the top 10 songs on its Hot 100 chart, entertainers and fans alike pause to comb over the results. After weeks of streaming battles between music’s biggest names, the new rankings are ready for all to see. Continue below for the track-by-track breakdown for the chart dated March 16.

8. SZA – “Snooze” There’s no sleeping on SZA’s sheer star power. The multiple Grammy Award winner’s sophomore album, SOS, is nearly two years old, and yet it still hasn’t left the charts. The project’s fan favorite, “Snooze,” has continued to showcase just how mighty SZA’s pen can be in the No. 8 spot. 7. Zach Bryan — “I Remember Everything” Feat. Kacey Musgraves The more Zach Bryan travels across the world on his Quittin Time Tour, the more he makes a country music fan out of all within earshot. Undoubtedly, the most addictive song on his self-titled album is “I Remember Everything.” The debut with Kacey Musgraves will surely be looked back on as a classic years down the line. So, it is no wonder why the track sets comfortably at No. 7.

6. Tate McRae – “Greedy” Uproxx cover star Tate McRae’s recent live performance at the 2024 BRITS gave her breakout hit “Greedy” an added boost on the charts. For 25 weeks, the song has made the Hot 100 chart its home, peaking at No. 3 back in September. But with McRae’s string of live shows and the constant push on TikTok, another surge could be in the works. 5. Beyoncé — “Texas Hold ‘Em” Beyoncé and her yeehaw agenda is a force to be reckoned with. With Act II only a few weeks away, the project’s lead single, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” won’t loosen its grip on the Beyhive. Although it has fallen out of the No. 1 slot, thanks to the fan-crafted viral lineup, it could gitty up right back to the top quite soon.

4. Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” is showing subtle growth. In prior weeks, the track dropped from its peak position at No. 2 to No. 3. But for the week of March 16, the record climbed a slot up to No. 4. 3. Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me” Jack Harlow’s viral sensation “Lovin On Me” has refused to fall out of favor. Like the rapper, the record ebbs and flows based on which way the industry trends. While it currently sits at No. 3, it could very easily snatch its previously held No. 1 position.