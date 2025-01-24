Celebrity Net Worth (which is never wrong when it comes to the website’s objective) “reports” that Kanye West‘s net worth is $400 million. He claims it’s much higher.

Earlier today, the rapper took to Instagram to post a message from Eton Venture Services, which reads, “In 2025, Ye’s net worth stands at $2.77 billion USD as confirmed by Eton Venture Services. The valuation is based on his music portfolio and his sole ownership of the Yeezy mark.”

In the caption, Kanye added, “LAA LA LA LA.” It’s presumably a reference to the “haters” doubting his net worth — which not only includes Celebrity Net Worth, but Forbes, too, which also pegs his net worth at $400 million. The reported figure would be higher if the “Carnival” rapper hadn’t “lost his lucrative multi-year deal to design sneaker brand Yeezy for Adidas after making antisemitic comments… Forbes valued the Adidas deal at $1.5 billion.”

Last September, Kanye West announced his next album. “I got a new album coming out,” he said at a concert in Haikou, China. “The album’s called Bully, and this song is called ‘Beauty And The Beast.’” There haven’t been many updates since then, although Kanye is working on another album: his kid’s. “This little girl made me love music again,” he said on Instagram about 11-year-old daughter North West. “She asked me to make beats for her I got back on the ASR Chopped up beats for her album.”