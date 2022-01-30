In less than a month, Kanye West will release his eleventh album, Donda 2, the sequel to the chart-topper he dropped back in August. The rapper announced a release date of February 22, which he somewhat explained on Instagram, and revealed that Future would executive produce. It also appears that West plans to hold a tour, with some sources (according to Complex) saying that he plans to bring his talents to Australia in March. But the nation’s prime minister has other ideas..

During a recent news conference, Prime Minister Scott Morrison left West with an ultimatum: get vaxxed or be banned from the country. “The rules are you have to be fully vaccinated,” Morrison said during the conference, according to The Independent. “They apply to everybody, as people have seen most recently,” alluding to the deportation of tennis star Novak Djokovic, who was kicked out of the country prior to the Australian Open for being unvaccinated. “It doesn’t matter who you are, they are the rules,” Morrison added. “Follow the rules, you can come. You don’t follow the rules, you can’t.”

It’s yet to be confirmed that Kanye will even head to Australia. During an appearance on the podcast Drink Champs in November, West revealed that he’d receive one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but he did not share any plans to get the second. “I traveled to Paris, like, a couple weeks ago and I had to go through Lisbon because you can go through Lisbon without being vaccinated,” he said. “I only have one of the shots, so I’m half-ccinated.”