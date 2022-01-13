Kanye West was responsible for one of 2021’s most popular albums, Donda. The project had a very dramatic rollout, with West performing unfinished versions of it during livestream stadium shows in Atlanta and Chicago. It arrived at the end of August complete with features from Jay-Z, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, Lil Baby, The Weeknd, and many more. Less than three months later, West returned with its deluxe version, which featured five more songs and additional guest appearances from Andre 3000 and more. Now he’s giving the album a sequel.

Moneybagg Yo posted a screenshot of a text message between him and West after the two were spotted in the studio together. West begins by greeting Moneybagg and commenting on some songs they worked on together in the studio. He then adds, “I got to lock in with you on Donda 2,” before adding, “Money in front of us, bullsh*t behind us.”

The news comes after West shared a video for “Heaven And Hell,” which aired on ESPN during the College Football National Championship game.

