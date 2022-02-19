Kanye West is just a few days away from the release of his eleventh album Donda 2, but he may soon have some legal troubles to deal with. Last month, it was reported that the rapper was being investigated for punching a man outside a nightclub in Los Angeles. The incident occurred after a fan approached Kanye while he sat in his SUV around 3 am one morning. One thing led to another and the two began arguing which led to Kanye punching the man in the face and causing him to fall to the ground. TMZ now reports that Kanye could soon face charges as the investigation around the incident is almost complete.

The publication reports that law enforcement sources have told them that officials will soon ship off their findings to the L.A. City Attorney’s Office, who will then decide whether or not to charge Kanye. TMZ says investigators believe there’s enough to charge Kanye with battery thanks to paparazzi video evidence and witness statements. It was also reported that police officers wanted to interview Kanye, but it did not happen due to the rapper’s busy schedule.

Last month, Kanye spoke about the incident shortly after it occurred during an interview with Jason Lee on Hollywood Unlocked. “It’s 3 am in front of the warehouse,” he said. “I’m saying, ‘You don’t know what I’m dealing with right now.’ This dude, he just had this attitude like, ‘What you gon’ do?’” He added, “Imma just tell you, that blue COVID mask ain’t stop that knockout.”